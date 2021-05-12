Chelsea host Arsenal in their fiefdom

05/11/2021 at 9:16 PM CEST

The Chelsea receives this Wednesday at 9:15 p.m. the visit of the Arsenal in the Stamford Bridge during his thirty-sixth game in the Premier League.

The Chelsea optimistically faces the match of the thirty-sixth day to channel a winning streak after winning the last two games against him Manchester City away from home and in front of Fulham at home by 1-2 and 2-0, respectively. Since the beginning of the competition, the hosts have won in 18 of the 35 games played to date with a figure of 55 goals in favor and 32 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Arsenal managed to prevail in his last two games against him West Bromwich Albion in his field and the Newcastle united away, 3-1 and 0-2 respectively, so he hopes to repeat the result, this time in the fiefdom of the Chelsea. Before this match, the Arsenal they had won 15 of 35 Premier League games this season, with a score of 49 goals for and 38 against.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Chelsea He has eight victories, three defeats and six draws in 17 games played in his stadium, so that we will not be able to know what his outcome will be in this match, but he will have to fight to win. In the role of visitor, the Arsenal It has a balance of eight wins, six losses and three draws in 17 games played, making it a team that tends to score points away from home.

The two rivals have already met before at the stadium of ChelseaIn fact, the numbers show 14 wins, seven losses and nine draws in favor of the home team. In turn, the locals have a total of eight games in a row without losing against this rival in the Premier League. The last match they played on Chelsea and the Arsenal This competition took place in December 2020 and ended with a 3-1 result in favor of the Arsenal.

Analyzing the situation of these teams in the Premier League qualifying table, we can see that the locals are ahead with an advantage of 12 points with respect to the Chelsea. The locals, before this match, are in third place with 64 points in the standings. For his part, the Arsenal it has 52 points and occupies the ninth position in the classification.