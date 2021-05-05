“Chelsea have deserved to pass”

05/05/2021 at 11:29 PM CEST

The Real Madrid coach valued before the cameras of ‘Movistar’ the defeat of his team at Stamford Bridge. Zinedine Zidane did not put hot cloths and recognized the superiority of Chelsea throughout the tie. “We can say that they have deserved victory in both games. We have tried, but they have deserved to pass“, snapped the Marseille coach.

Asked if he had rushed in by entering footballers who came out of injury like Ramos or Mendy, the Frenchman said: “It is a semifinal. The footballers who have played were prepared to play for ninety minutes or more. I am proud of my players. We have arrived. up to here. A game from the final. ”

Zidane admitted that his players arrived tired at the end of the game and wanted to change the lanes to provide more work. However, and unlike in other games, one of the spots in the merengue box was the lack of forcefulness in the rival area, as recognized by its coach. “When you have it in the world of football, you have to put it“, he asserted.

Finally, he indicated that the feeling of the dressing room at the moment is not good, but that from tomorrow they will begin to think about the vital game they have against Sevilla next Sunday. “We are not happy. It is a hard moment. Tomorrow we will go back to training and thinking about the League,” he said.