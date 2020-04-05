The London team is aware that it will hardly prevail in the bid for Jadon Sancho. He Manchester United seems to have taken advantage of the negotiations and the Chelsea think about Philippe Coutinho as an alternative.

Despite the fact that the teams’ spending will be reduced by the economic crisis that the coronavirus has unleashed, in Stamford Bridge they have liquidity after two punished windows without being able to register new footballers. This punishment prevented him last summer from signing a replacement for Hazard And that will be one of his priorities, to recruit a talented footballer into his ranks. Discarded Jadon Sancho, Philippe Coutinho has become the new great objective of a Chelsea that has already signed Hakim Ziyech facing the next course.

Jadon Sancho between Madrid and United

Barcelona is obliged to sell for the value of 124 million euros before June 30 and one of the players with whom he is called to make cash is with Coutinho. Despite having scored 9 goals and having distributed 8 assists in the 30 games he has played this season with the Bayern Munich, the German set will not exercise the purchase option that it has on it, which is 120 million of euros. He Barcelona could settle for entering some 80 million by Philippe Coutinho and that’s something you want to take advantage of Chelsea.

It should be noted that the Brazilian displayed his best football in the Premier League in the ranks of the Liverpool. Also that, as we have told in OKDIARIO, in Anfield they do not consider their return since their controversial departure still stings. It was in 2018, after the PSG sign up to Neymar, when Barcelona paid 120 million plus 40 in variables by Coutinho. Now the footballer of 27 years he could look back on England, an option that would come from Chelsea.