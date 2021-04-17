Chelsea FC ended Guardiola’s dream of ‘poker’ at City



Guardiola will now focus on lifting the Champions League.

Photo: Ian Walton / Getty Images

In Manchester the historic possibility of seeing the first English team to conquer a ‘poker’ of titles in the same season was sniffed. The possibility was real until this Saturday, when the Chelsea fc beat by the minimum 1 – 0 those led by Pep Guardiola in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

Both teams arrived emboldened after qualifying for the Champions League semi-finals, but it was the Manchester City that the possibility of getting into the final in the FA Cup was at stake and keeping the hope alive by winning all four trophies.

Hakim Ziyech was the figure of the match at Wembley Stadium and was in charge of scoring the only goal of the match in fraction 55 ‘, after a precise qualification of the German Timo Werner, who led and raised his face in the large area to qualify with his leg left to the closest partner.

This was Hakim Ziyech’s goal! 👏👏 🔵 1 – 0 ⚪ # CHEMCI # FACup 📹@EmiratesFACuppic.twitter.com/Fm47WOckh4 – Chelsea FC Spanish (@ChelseaFC_Sp) April 17, 2021

Possession belonged to City (55% 9, opportunities created (10) and total shots (11) as well. But whoever sends them to save wins and that was exactly what Thomas Teuchel’s Chelsea FC did, who arrived in London. and got the club into the FA Cup final and the Champions League semi-finals.

Guardiola will look for the triplet

While Teuchel focuses on winning a double: Champions League and FA Cup, Spaniard Pep Guardiola is looking for a trio of titles: Champions League, Carabao Cup and Premier League. In the domestic league they are leaders with 74 points, after 32 games played. Manchester United are 11 points behind, one game less.

Next Sunday, April 25, they will play the first title of the season at Wembley against José Mourinho’s Tottenham. The Carabao Cup, the third major title for British football, will be at stake.