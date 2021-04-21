Chelsea fans gather at Stamford Bridge to protest against the Super League

04/20/2021

On at 20:38 CEST

Alberto Teruel

Hundreds of Chelsea fans gathered in front of Stamford Bridge with the intention of showing their rejection of the European Super League. The concentration has cut the Fulham Road, preventing the passage of the blue bus.

Last Sunday, Chelsea was announced as one of the twelve founding teams of the Super League, which has generated the rejection of its fans. “Fuck you, Florentino Pérez “,” This is not football or “The fans are not customers” are some of the songs that have been heard in the vicinity of the stadium.

Chelsea fans protest against the creation of the Super League

| APF

During the rally, Petr Cech himself got off the bus asking for a pass to access the stadium. In addition, he has explained that this is not the way to do the thing, and has asked that they let Chelsea do their job.

At the moment, it seems that this blue concentration will have consequences. As reported by the BBC this Tuesday, Chelsea is preparing all the documents to leave the 12 founding clubs of the Superliga.