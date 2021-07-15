Chelsea enters the bid for Koundé

07/14/2021

Jules Kooundé He is one of the centers with the greatest projection on the continent and the big European clubs are fighting to add him to their ranks. The Seville rubs his hands, because the Frenchman has a contract until 2024 and the team that wants to sign him will have to scratch his pocket. To get an idea, according to the specialized portal ‘Transfermarkt’, the 22-year-old defender is valued at 60 million euros.

Two years after his arrival in Nervión, Kooundé wants to make the leap to a team that aspires to everything. And there is no better bidder than the current winner of the Champions League. As reported this Wednesday ‘The Sun, the intention of the London box is to rejuvenate the squad with the arrival of their own Kooundé and the Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga. A proposal that would fulfill the sporting expectations of the player. However, it remains to be seen how this interest takes shape and whether it also satisfies the economic demands of the Sevilla team.

Kooundé it prioritizes the sporty before the economic. Tottenham knows this, which this week was rejected by the player’s environment for not playing the Champions nor offer the right context to grow.

Joselu wants to play for Sevilla

The source is direct and crystal clear. The forward’s agent, owned by Alavés until 2022, acknowledged that “Joselu is clear that he wants to leave this summer & rdquor; and “Sevilla is the best option & rdquor ;. “The footballer wants to go out because he thinks his stage there has ended. I don’t know what Alavés & rdquor; is going to ask for, continued the representative, who confirmed the conversations with the Seville.

In Nervión, the tandem Lopetegui–Monchi sees the 31-year-old striker as the ideal complement to En-Nesyri. Joselu It has a clause close to 20 million euros, but the contract ends next summer.