Chelsea defeats Manchester City in the ‘early final’ of the Champions League and risks the Premier League

One more time, Thomas tuchel he won the game to Pepe Guardiola in a head-to-head showdown, now thwarting the title celebration in the England Premier League with el Manchester City against Chelsea in a match that will be repeated on May 29 in the grand final of the UEFA champions league to be held in Istanbul.

The Manchester City He had everything to win and be crowned champion at Etihad Stadium this Saturday, as they had advanced on the scoreboard with a goal from Raheem Sterling at minute 44 and they had the 2-0 in the boots of Sergio ‘El Kun’ Agüero from the penalty spot , but the Argentine ended up missing his shot on a Panenka-style shot.

During the second half, the game continued in the same vein, but the blues were the most accurate in their opportunities, cutting the score at minute 76 with a goal from Hakim Ziyech and taking the victory in compensation time with Marcos Alonso’s score .

With the result, City will have to wait one more day to be able to be proclaimed champion, as it remained stagnant at 81 points, 9 behind United, who could cut to 3 units if they win the two pending games that remain in the season.

The Red Devils have 67 points and 33 games played, to 35 for the Citizens.

Manchester United play Aston Villa tomorrow and Leicester City on Tuesday; closing against Liverpool, Fulham and Wolverhampton.

Manchester City will close against Newcastle, Brighton and Everton.

