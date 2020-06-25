Wednesday June 24, 2020

‘Blues’ and ‘citizens’ will be in charge of ending the 31st date of the Premier League, which could end up defining the champion in case the Londoners add a triumph, because thus the cast of Manchester will not be able to reach Liverpool. Check here the best options to bet.

Chelsea and Manchester City will be in charge of closing the 31st date of the Premier League. The Stamford Bridge duel promises to be exciting, especially due to the need for the ‘blues’ to add a victory in order to remain firm in the Champions League positions. Therefore, this is Xperto’s only match.

The payment for the bet is interesting in all its options. The victory of the local delivers 3.30, while the tie gives yields of 3.20. On the other hand, the visitor’s triumph transfers 1.45. Remember that you can bet on www.xperto.cl, Xperto Mobile -application for smartphones- and in all Polla agencies in the country.

STRETCH THE TITLE DEFINITION

Although it seems almost a fact that Liverpool will be champion, a victory or draw from Manchester City will leave the resolution of the title for the date 32, when the ‘citizens’ receive the ‘reds’, in another opportunity to close the gap with the leader of the English tournament.

CHAMPIONS TARGET

With the comeback against Aston Villa on the previous date, Chelsea settled in fourth place with 51 points, so it is getting the last place in the Champions League. However, Manchester United and Wolverhampton follow closely with 49 units, a tight fight to have a presence in Europe next season.

DOESN’T HAVE YOUR GOLEADOR

One of the losses that Manchester City will regret the most is Sergio Agüero’s. The club’s top scorer recently underwent surgery on his knee, so he will not be at the end of the tournament, leaving the offensive weight on Gabriel Jesús.