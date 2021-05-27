Chelsea are interested in Niklas Süle

05/26/2021

Niklas Süle could change of scene in the next transfer window. According to the German newspaper Abendzeitung, Bayern Münich is not satisfied with the form of the defender, so they are willing to contemplate its sale as long as the offer received corresponds to the player’s market value.

Süle ends his relationship with the Bavarian team in 2022, so, in case of not extending his contract, this market is presented as an ideal opportunity to profit from the possible sale. The market value of the German international is 37 million, a figure to which Bayern sticks in the negotiations.

According to information provided by Abendzeitung, Chelsea is the main candidate to take over the services of Süle. The German international is to Tuchel’s liking, so his hiring for next season is a priority. With the signing of Süle, Chelsea intends to rejuvenate the team’s defensive line, as Thiago Silva reaches 36 years old and could leave the club once the 2021/2022 season ends.

Oliver Khan, a member of the Bayern board of directors, has spoken out about the renewal of Süle with the intention of setting a deadline. “You have to assess what can be offered to a player. Bayern have an excellent squad that each year choose to win all the titles, and Munich is a wonderful cityWhat more do you want as a player? “

Since joining the Bavarian team in 2017, Süle has made 133 appearances for the club. Although he has been forced to assume a secondary role, he has had the opportunity to increase his particular record. Over the last four years, Bayern Münich has won 4 Bundesliga titles, 2 DFB-Pokal, and a Champions League, among others. To highlight, the sextet achieved last season.