La Jornada newspaper

Saturday June 6, 2020, p. a10

London. The English Football Association (FA) determined Chelsea as champion of the Women’s Super League, after ending the 2019-2020 season on May 25.

The FA issued a statement proclaiming Chelsea a monarch, still over the Manchester City leader. The majority decision by the Board of the organization was made based on the points per game of each team.

Although the Citizens were in first place, the difference was only one unit, plus Chelsea had one less game. For European positions, it was decreed that both teams will be proposed to play the Champions League next season.

In the same document, the FA announced Aston Villa as the winner of the Second Division title, so the team will go up to the maximum circuit.

On the other hand, the Association decided that Liverpool, being in last place, will descend to the Second Division for the 2020-2021 season.

In turn, men’s Liverpool will resume the search for the championship with a classic against Everton, on June 21, after the Premier League released its list of matches yesterday during the first three weeks of the season that resumes after the suspension. The meetings will be behind closed doors.

Soccer in England has been on recess since mid-March due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the clubs approved to restart the tournament on the 17th of this month, when Manchester City, second in the table, receives Arsenal, and Sheffield United visit the Aston Villa.

Liverpool have a 25 point advantage at the top of the table and are two wins away from winning the Premier to break a 30-year drought without a title. He will secure the scepter if he beats Everton and City loses to Arsenal.

The Reds could also be crowned at home on June 24 when they host Crystal Palace or July 2 against Manchester City.