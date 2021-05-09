Chelsea are also proclaimed league champions ahead of the Göteborg final

05/09/2021 at 8:05 PM CEST

Just a week before the big game is played Champions League final in Göteborg, both Barça and Chelsea have been proclaimed champions of their respective leagues. The champions of England and Spain will be in charge of deciding which team is crowned as the best of the old continent in a final that seems very even. The Chelsea It has achieved its second consecutive league title, as have the Catalans. The ‘blues’ have achieved the three points they needed to impose on the Manchester City in his fight for the title after thrashing for 5-0 at Reading on the last day of the Super League.

Unlike Primera Iberdrola, the English domestic competition has been much tighter throughout the course. In fact, those of London have been champions only two points above the ‘citizens’, who have also done their homework against him West Ham (0-1). With 57 points, Londoners sit on the throne for the fourth time in the last six years and confirm that they are one of the most fearsome teams in England. They have only lost once all season, to him Brighton (1-2) and have drawn three more times.

Chelsea stand with the league title under their arm to their first Champions League final. But it is not the only title of the course that the ‘blues’ will put in their showcases: On March 14 they took the FA Women’s League Cup, beating the Bristol board 6-1 and in mid-May they will play the eighth of the Women’s FA Cup before him Everton. With all this, those of Emma Hayes aspire to a title poker with which they could close an excellent season. The hardest obstacle, without a doubt, will be to beat a Barça that seems invincible on May 16.