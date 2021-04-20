Chelsea are already preparing the papers to leave the Super League

SPORT.es

The multiple protests against the European Super League are already beginning to reach the promoter clubs of the new competition and, with them, the reactions.

As reported by the BBC this Tuesday, Chelsea is preparing all the documents to leave the 12 founding clubs of the Superliga.

With this move, the Premier would lose one of the flag clubs in this new league led by Florentino Pérez, and the founders would already be 11, of the 15 originally planned.

Chelsea would be one of the two English clubs that are already thinking of making the move, as reported by the English media this morning.