Chelsea: Antonio Rudiger and Kepa collide in training

Antonio Rudiger was expelled this Sunday from the training of the Chelsea for a clash with the Spanish Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The German was sent to the locker room after an unexpected entry about Kepa and for which the two players faced each other, according to the English press reported on Monday. Later, Rudiger apologized to the Spaniard for the incident.

This happens the day after the first defeat of the Thomas Tuchel era at Chelsea. The ‘Blues’ fell 2-5 against West Bromwich Albion at Stamford Bridge in a match in which they played more than 60 minutes with one less player due to an expulsion from Thiago Silva.

Defender Antonio Rudiger was pulled from training on Sunday after a little argument with Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Tuchel had warned his players not to lose their minds after the loss to West Brom. Rudiger apologized to Kepa later. pic.twitter.com/gEMqXDYk3I – PREMIER LEAGUE (@EPL_Goleador) April 5, 2021

Chelsea will have to turn the page before meeting Porto in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday.