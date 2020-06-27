Friday June 26, 2020

The oldest club trophy in the world begins to be defined. Leicester and Chelsea will open the FA Cup quarterfinals, in a clash where there are no favorites. William and Vardy are called to make a difference in this attractive duel.

In the most interesting key to the FA Cup quarterfinals, Leicester will face Chelsea at 11 a.m. in Chile, in a duel of teams from the top of the Premier League. This is why Xperto offers you this meeting as a unique betting match.

The gain factor is high on all options. If the local, Leicester wins, Xperto rewards you with 2.35 revenue, while the tie gives 2.70 profit. On the other hand, Chelsea's victory pays 2.00.

STREAM OF THE CHELSEA

The London team comes from beating championship guard Manchester City, which meant a new title for Liverpool. The ‘blues’ come from winning four consecutive games and they only know of wins since the return to activity.

LEICESTER COULD NOT WIN

Since soccer returned this month, Leicester have faced two games as favorites, as they are the third-best scoring team in the Premier League, failing to claim victory. The locals come with doubts to the confrontation against Chelsea.

JAMIE VARDY FACTOR

English striker Jamie Vardy is the Premier League’s top scorer with 19 goals. The striker has been a key player in the great campaign that Leicester has had this season and can be transcendental in tomorrow’s duel.

