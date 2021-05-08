Chelsea and City fans should not travel to Turkey, according to UK government

05/07/2021

The UK Government Secretary for Transport, Grant Shapps, has warned Chelsea and Manchester City fans of the danger of traveling to Istanbul for the Champions League final: “Countries on the Covid-19 red list should not be visited, except in the most extreme circumstances”.

The British authorities want the clash to be played on British soil: “The UK has a successful track record of hosting spectator matches so we are in a good position to do so.”. “Ultimately, it is a UEFA decision,” he said.

All those who travel to one of the countries that are part of the list they will have to keep a mandatory quarantine in a hotel accepted by the government itself. “We are very open to it, but in the end it is a decision for UEFA to make. But since there are two English clubs in the final, we look forward to hearing what they have to say.Grant Shapps clarified.

4,000 tickets for each side

UEFA expects to award a total of 4,000 tickets to each of the clubs. The match corresponding to the Champions League final will be played at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium, in Istanbul, on May 29, with an audience.

The duel is made up of Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea and Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, who eliminated Real Madrid and PSG, respectively. The two British teams will play the final of this season’s FA Cup, where the blues took the title by defeating the skyblues by the minimum.