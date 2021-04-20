Chelsea and Brighton and Hove Albion split the points in a goalless match (0-0)

04/20/2021 at 11:16 PM CEST

The match held this Tuesday at the Stamford Bridge and who faced the Chelsea and to Brighton it ended with a 0-0 draw between the two contenders. The Chelsea arrived with the intention of reaping a new victory after achieving a 1-4 victory against Crystal palace. Regarding the visiting team, the Brighton and Hove Albion had to settle for a zero draw against him Everton. After the match, the ‘Blues’ team was in fourth position, while the Brighton, for his part, is sixteenth at the end of the meeting.

During the first part of the duel, none of the players managed to score a goal, so during the first 45 minutes the scoreboard did not move from the initial 0-0.

Neither team managed to score in the second half, so the match ended with a score of 0-0.

In the changes chapter, the players of the Chelsea who entered the game were Werner, Hudson-Odoi Y Giroud replacing Havertz, Alonso Y Ziyech, while changes in the Brighton They were Lallana, Maupay Y Moder, who entered to replace Trossard, Mac Allister Y Welbeck.

A total of three yellow cards and one red card were seen in the match. The locals showed a yellow card to Jorginho Y Zouma, while the visiting team was cautioned with yellow to White and with red to White (2 yellow).

After finishing the match with this tie, the Brighton and Hove Albion it ranked 16th in the table with 34 points. For his part, Chelsea With this point achieved, he reached fourth place with 55 points, in the Champions League access place, after the game.

On the following day, the two teams will play away from home. The ‘Blues’ team will face the West Ham and, for his part, the Brighton and Hove Albion will do it against him Sheffield United.

Data sheetChelsea:Kepa, Zouma, Rüdiger, Christensen, Mount, Jorginho, Alonso (Hudson-Odoi, min.67), James, Pulisic, Havertz (Werner, min.67) and Ziyech (Giroud, min.77)Brighton and Hove Albion:Sánchez, Dunk, Webster, White, Mac Allister (Maupay, min.74), Bissouma, Gross, Burn, Veltman, Welbeck (Moder, min.86) and Trossard (Lallana, min.60)Stadium:Stamford BridgeGoals:0-0