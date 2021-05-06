Chelsea amortizes investment in transfers with a new Champions final

9 top reinforcements in template

Chelsea have amortized the huge investment in transfers this season with their move to the Champions League final, the third in their history, after eliminating Real Madrid in the semifinals. Londoners are the champions of reinforcement spending this season with a total of 247.2 million euros, while curiously, their rival in the Istanbul final Manchester City is second with 163.3 million.

The Premier League club, with the German Thomas Tuchel as coach since last January 26, added up to seven new players last summer: Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, Ben Chilwell, Hakim Ziyech and Edouard Mendy, all of them transferred, as well as free agents Thiago Silva and Malang Sarr, although the latter was loaned out to Porto.

Hazard, Havertz: most expensive transfers in Chelsea history

20. Eden Hazard | 2012/13 from LOSC Lille

Cost: € 35 M

19. Willian | 2013/14 from Anzhi

Cost: € 35.5 M

18. N’Golo Kanté | 2016/17 from Leicester

Cost: € 35.8 M

17. Danny Drinkwater | 2017/18 from Leicester

Cost: € 37.9 M

16. Michael Essien | 2005/06 from Olympique de Lyon

Cost: € 38 M

15. Diego Costa | 2014/15 of Atlético de Madrid

Cost: € 38 M

14. Didier Drogba | 2004/05 from Marseille

Cost: € 38.5 M

13. Michy Batshuayi | 2016/17 from Marseille

Cost: € 39 M

12. Tiemoué Bakayoko | 2017/18 from Monaco

Cost: € 40 M

11. Hakim Ziyech | 2020/21 from Ajax

Cost: € 40 M

10. Andriy Shevchenko | 2006/07 AC Milan

Cost: € 43.9 M

9. Mateo Kovacic | 2019/20 of Real Madrid

Cost: € 45 M

8. Ben Chilwell | 2020/21 from Leicester

Cost: € 50.2 M

7. Timo Werner | 2020/21 by RB Leipzig

Cost: € 53 M

6. Jorginho | 2018/19 of Naples

Cost: € 57 M

5. Fernando Torres | 2010/11 Liverpool

Cost: € 58.5 M

4. Christian Pulisic | 2018/19 of Borussia Dortmund

Cost: € 64 M

3. Álvaro Morata | 2017/18 of Real Madrid

Cost: € 66 M

2. Kepa | 2018/19 of Athletic Club

Cost: € 80 M

1. Kai Havertz | 2020/21 from Bayer Leverkusen

Cost: € 80 M

In this way, Chelsea touched its own record of spending on transfers reached in 2017. Then, the ‘Blues’ invested 260.5 million euros in Álvaro Morata and Antonio Rüdiger, among others.

Of the 20 record incorporations of Roman Abramovich’s team, nine of them are in the current squad: Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, Ben Chilwell, Hakim Ziyech, N’Golo Kanté, Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho, Christian Pulisic and Spaniard Kepa.

Four Spaniards among Chelsea’s record signings

Regarding the most expensive signings in the history of Chelsea, four Spaniards appear in the top 15: Kepa (80 million), Álvaro Morata (66 million), Fernando Torres (58.5 M €) and Diego Costa (38 M €) . The German Kai Havertz is the most expensive of them all, tied with the Basque goalkeeper Kepa. Likewise, the Madrid player Eden Hazard is one of the 20 most outstanding reinforcements of the English and also his biggest transfer of all time.

The ‘Blues’ have the sixth most valuable squad in the world

Regarding the market value of the staff of the Stamford Bridge team, the Tuchel’s payroll is sixth in the world ranking with 779.8 million euros, one place above the value of Atlético de Madrid with 748 million . With the aforementioned price, Chelsea is the third most sought-after team in the Premier League after Manchester City and Liverpool.

Barça, Atleti and Madrid in the top 10: the most valuable teams in the world

20 – Wolverhampton – Staff value: € 412.1 M

Data as of April 30, 2021

19 – Everton – Staff value: € 464.5m

18 – Leicester City – Staff value: € 475.9 M

17 – AC Milan – Staff value: € 508.8 M

16 – Naples – Staff value: € 533 M

15 – Arsenal – Value of the squad: € 549.1 M

14 – RB Leipzig – Staff value: € 561.8 M

13 – Borussia Dortmund – Staff value: € 581.4 M

12 – Inter Milan – Staff value: € 618.3 M

11 – Juventus – Value of the squad: € 678.1 M

10 – Tottenham Hotspur – Staff value: € 680.8 M

9 – Manchester United – Staff value: € 718 million

8 – Real Madrid – Value of the squad: € 745.5 M

7 – Atlético de Madrid – Staff value: € 748 million

6 – Chelsea – Staff value: € 779.8 M

5 – FC Barcelona – Value of the workforce: 823 M €

4 – PSG – Staff value: € 828.9 M

3 – Bayern Munich – Staff value: € 841.6 M

2 – Liverpool – Staff value: € 1,010 M

1 – Manchester City – Staff value: € 1,030 million

