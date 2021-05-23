Chelsea: Alarms go off due to injury to Edouard Mendy

The Premier League closed the 2020/21 season in an exciting way, after two tickets to Champions League. Although Chelsea came out as favorites, they were defeated by Aston Villa; however, Tottenham granted them the pass by beating Leicester.

Those led by Thomas tuchel They have worried their fans with a week before the final of the Champions League, as, after a good run, the London side have lost three of their last four games.

But what has generated more tension in his followers is the injury he suffered Edouard Mendy. The Senegalese goalkeeper had to leave at halftime after suffering an injury, so Kepa had to replace him.

Mendy has been vital for the ‘Blue’ side by adding 16 unbeaten goals in the Premier League, while in the Champions League he holds a record for an English club in a campaign with 8 unbeaten goals.