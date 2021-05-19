Chelsea achieve victory against Leicester City (2-1)

05/18/2021 at 11:16 PM CEST

The Chelsea added three points to his scoreboard after winning 2-1 against him Leicester this tuesday in the Stamford Bridge. The Chelsea arrived with the intention of recovering the path of victory after suffering a 0-1 defeat in the previous duel against Arsenal. For his part, the Leicester city I came from beating 1-2 at home at Manchester United in the last game held. With this defeat the Lesterian team was placed in fourth position after the end of the match, while the Chelsea is third.

In the first half, none of the teams was right in the face of the goal, so the first 45 minutes ended with the same result of 0-0.

The second period began in an excellent way for the Chelsea, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal from Rüdiger moments after the resumption of the match, specifically in minute 48. Later the ‘Blues’ team scored through a maximum penalty of Jorginho in the 66th minute that established the 2-0. He cut distances the Leicester city thanks to a goal from Iheanacho in minute 77, concluding the confrontation with a final score of 2-1.

In the chapter on changes, the Chelsea from Thomas tuchel relieved Kova & ccaron; i & cacute;, Zouma Y Giroud for Kanté, Azpilicueta Y Werner, while the technician of the Leicester, Brendan rodgers, ordered the entry of Iheanacho Y Ricardo Pereira to supply Maddison Y Albrighton.

The referee showed seven yellow cards, two of them to the Chelsea (Azpilicueta Y Mendy) and five to Leicester (Ayoze, Fofana, Ndidi, Ricardo Pereira Y Love you).

After the final whistle of the referee of this match belonging to matchday number 37, the Chelsea was positioned as third place, in a position to access the Champions League, while the Leicester it is fourth, also in place of the Champions League.

On the following day the team of Thomas tuchel will face against Aston Villa, Meanwhile he Leicester city Brendan Rodgers will face him Tottenham Hotspur.

Data sheetChelsea:Mendy, Thiago Silva, Rüdiger, James, Jorginho, Kanté (Kova & ccaron; i & cacute ;, min.32), Azpilicueta (Zouma, min.88), Chilwell, Pulisic, Mount and Werner (Giroud, min.91)Leicester City:Schmeichel, Söyüncü, Fofana, Thomas, Castagne, Ndidi, Tielemans, Maddison (Iheanacho, min.61), Ayoze, Albrighton (Ricardo Pereira, min.67) and VardyStadium:Stamford BridgeGoals:Rüdiger (1-0, min. 48), Jorginho (2-0, min. 66) and Iheanacho (2-1, min. 77)