Chelsea, 20/21 UEFA Champions League winners

05/29/2021

On at 23:04 CEST

The Chelsea is the champion of the UEFA Champions League 2020/21. The London team won 0-1 at Manchester City by Pep Guardiola in the Porto Dragao Stadium to win the second European Cup in its history.

Those of Tuchel, in a more effective than colorful match and in which they overcame Thiago Silva’s injury, they won by the minimum thanks to the Havertz goal just before the break, a goal that broke the schemes of a City lacking in ideas in front of the London wall.

The London team, who in 2012 beat Bayern on penalties to win the ‘orejona’, It is the second time that he gets in the way of Guardiola towards European glory, and it is that nine years ago Chelsea already eliminated Pep’s Barça in the semifinals.

On the other hand, Tuchel managed to remove his thorn after the defeat of PSG in the final of the last edition against Bayern. The German manager, who took over at Chelsea mid-season after Frank Lampard was fired, adds his first title at Stamford Bridge.

This was the third consecutive year that a team that a team without previous experience in the final reached the decisive match of the Champions League, as Tottenham in 2019 against Liverpool and PSG in 2020 against Bayern. As in the last two years, the City could not break the dynamics and failed to prevent the second Champions League in the history of Chelsea.