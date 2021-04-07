Telemundo Chelly Cantú is the first winner of Exatlon USA, and is also a reporter for the fifth season.

Each winner of the different seasons of Exatlon United States, becomes a star that shines in its own light once they finish their time in the competition, but endless opportunities open up after having triumphed in one of the most watched programs of Spanish-language television in the United States.

Such is the case of the first winner of the competition program, Chelly Cantú, who made history not only by being the first winner of the United States edition, but also the first woman to achieve the title within the global competition.

The former Olympic gymnast carried the flag of her native Mexico very high in the 2008 Olympics in Beijing and since the fourth season of Exatlon United States, she became the star commentator of the program, taking a very close and accurate view of the competition. in each of the interviews that he conducts with each participant.

Chelly Cantú relived her moments in EXATLON USA

Recently, from the arenas that she toured so much in the Dominican Republic, Chelly Cantú took advantage of the moment to give a demonstration of how her aim is going, and thus remember the times when she was one more participant trying to achieve glory in the so-called “fiercest competition in the world. planet”.

“Of those times that they let me practice for a second 💪🏽😎 The hoops were one after the other, but they cut the video 😢 I have to keep practicing… .you never know what fate will prepare for you 🤩 ” Chelly Cantú said in the text that accompanies the photo.

“You never know what fate will prepare you” … What did Chelly Cantú mean? Let us remember that the talented Mexican during her passage through the first season of the competition, from the beginning was one of the favorites, and her grand finale with the soldier Kenny Ochoa, is one that is remembered today, among one of the most exciting moments of the competition.

Very active social networks

Chelly Cantú on her Instagram profile takes advantage of sharing all her experiences covering the fifth season of Exatlon United States, her daily exercise routine to share her enviable figure, some behind the cameras of the competition, and even having fun recording funny videos for the TikTok platform , and also joking with the host of the competition, Frederik Oldenburg.

Recently Chelly also showed her followers a beautiful kitten that has become her new pet in the Dominican Republic and confessed that the little girl is not only absolutely adorable but also very naughty and promises to give the athlete and presenter a lot of headaches.

In her interviews with each participant, Chelly Cantú not only insists on knowing their impressions of each pass, but also offers her invaluable advice and provides important details that can only be known by someone who has already experienced all the excitement and adrenaline that only each one of them experiences. the participants who have gone to Exatlon United States, with the dream of going very far as an athlete, and also as a human being.

