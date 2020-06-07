When we are starting to cook sometimes we make some mistakes that ruin a whole preparation.

Cooking is an art. How many times have we heard this expression that contains enough truth, but that on many occasions we reject.

If you are getting started in the kitchen, surely you have committed some of these mistakes basic. So take note and learn how to solve them.

Don’t wait until the pan is hot

To cook certain foods such as meat or seafood, it is important that the pan is very hot, otherwise we will obtain in the case of meat a dish without color, and in the case of seafood, too soft.

So, you have to have a little patience and you will see how your dishes will look much better. Also note that if the pan is non-stick and you use it too cold, these foods will most likely end up sticking. What a mess!

Cut the meat without waiting for it to settle

When we have just finished cooking the meat, it is very important to let it rest for at least five minutes before cutting it, this will help the juices of the meat to settle.

But if we slice it as soon as we remove it from the heat, the juices will escape and we will have a dry and hard meat.

Extra cooked vegetables

Vegetables, such as carrots, must be cooked just right, or they will be made into a puree. When we remove the vegetables from cooking, they will continue to cook, therefore, to avoid that they are super soft, sometimes we will have to give them a cold water bath They will be firm and crisp!

Move and turn food

For example, when looking for a golden and appetizing topping on food, such as fried chicken, the key is to be patient and resist the temptation to constantly flip your food. Just roast you will get a nice golden color.

Pot too small for pasta

Pasta is one of the foods that needs a lot of water and space. So, when you decide to prepare it, you should use a large pot. Take into account that pasta needs 1 liter of water for every 100 grams. That is a lot of water and a small pot will not give you the results you are looking for.