Learn how to cut your vegetables in a few seconds carrying out the chef’s tricks that we will teach you next. We advise you to pay close attention to avoid any type of accident. Now if we begin!

June 07, 2020

At this time we will teach you the correct way to chop your vegetables in a few seconds. But before starting we advise you to have a very sharp knife, since in this way you can have much more security when cutting.

How to cut vegetables in seconds?

Julienne cut:

For this technique you will need that your vegetable is cut in a square way, to obtain equal cuts. Start by cutting from front to back following the shape of the knife, and the hand that will hold the vegetable must be placed with the knuckles forward and the nails behind.

It is worth noting that this method works so that the vegetable has a better presentation once it is served and also helps each cut to be cooked equally. Incredible, isn’t it?

How to cut vegetables in seconds?

Cut on Brunoise:

In this case, you must first cut your vegetables into julienne strips and then arrange their cuts, so that they all look together and ordered to start passing the knife and thus obtain much smaller cuts.

How to cut vegetables in seconds?

Half moon cut:

This type of cut is used more than anything with vegetables in a “cylindrical” shape, such as carrots and eggplants. To achieve this you must first chop the food in half and then start to chop as if it were “julienne”.

Walking stick:

For this last cut, you must first get very similar slices of your vegetable, and then start cutting it in the form of potato chips. By the way, this method is generally used in this type of food.