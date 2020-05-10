One of the sectors most affected by the pandemic, restaurants in Brazil and worldwide had to adapt to the new reality of delivery and drive-thru. New schemes and operations were quickly set up and, even behind closed doors, the kitchens continued, if not at full speed, at least in operation. But it is a fact that dispatching food to people’s homes, usually at prices lower than those charged at the table, does not fill anyone’s cashier, and at some point the salons are expected to win customers again. And what will that future look like? What will the new normal restaurants look like?

Portugal, for example, determined a distance of 2 meters between tables, among other measures announced on Friday, and an establishment in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, is testing a mini glass greenhouse scheme for up to three customers, served by waiters with facial shields , pizzaiolo-like gloves and shovels to avoid contact. The idea is curious and it is not yet possible to know if it would work here but, in the opinion of chefs heard by state, changes in business, physical and conceptual, will be inevitable from now on.

The post-pandemic should accentuate some trends already seen here and there, that restaurants have less accessories and distractions and invest in the essentials. “It is something that was already happening in the world. We are seeing chefs dropping their stars and investing in more casual and accessible concepts”, says Rodrigo Oliveira, from Mocotó and Balaio IMS. “The motto now will be inclusion. People will have less resources and will look for more essential experiences when they go out to eat from now on,” he believes.

Adaptations. With an eye on this new consumer, there are those who think about changing schedules and working with a leaner and more accessible menu. This is the case of chef Manu Buffara, from Manu, in Curitiba, who last year entered the list of the 50 best restaurants in Latin America. She, who only opened for dinner, should also start serving lunch – and at lower prices.

“It will be difficult for everyone, no doubt,” says the chef. “But people are not going to stop going out or restaurants to exist. A lot, however, will have to be rethought. It will be time to use creativity and transform chayote into caviar.”

Manu points out at least one side effect of “good” when everyone can leave free, light and loose around: the valorization of work in the kitchen. “People are now cooking at home and seeing how difficult it is to make food. You have just prepared breakfast and you are already wrapped up with lunch, it is not easy. They are feeling how much we work in a restaurant and how much it is difficult to organize the operation. “

This is more or less what American chef Dan Barber, owner of Blue Hill in New York, and Blue Hill at Stone Barns in Westchester County, thinks this is the 28th best restaurant in the world in 2019: “A lot of people is starting to cook now, trying food at home and discovering that it is important for health, because here in the United States we do not make this direct relationship between food and health, “he told the state. “I think people, in general, are going to start looking at everything differently, including the restaurants and the ingredients used.”

With the houses closed, he leads the ResourcED by Blue Hill initiative, in which he sells boxes of various fresh products delivered by the suppliers of his two kitchens. Along send instructions on how to prepare the ingredients and some more tips. “We are helping groups of local producers. We send information, like a glossary, explaining where those products come from, who produces them, how, etc. It is educational.”

Enhancement of the location. Like Dan’s initiative, the way back to simplicity is through the appreciation of local and seasonal products, another strong trend that should take on new life when the doors can be reopened. “Our mission is to keep ourselves creative, to remain attractive to people, and also to be more local than ever, supporting our supply network, with mechanisms that benefit the farmer, the fisherman, the cheese producer,” he says Jorge Vallejo, Quintonil’s chef in Mexico City, whose 11-course menu guarantees him a frequent place among the best in the world and in Latin America.

Jorge joined other starred Mexican chefs to sell boxes of ingredients from their suppliers – at R $ 700 for two people – and makes “lives” to teach them how to use them.

In addition to the products, the chef should turn his eyes to the local consumer, not very often at their tables. “Quintonil’s clientele before the pandemic was mostly foreigners, but now we will have to look again at the local consumer and understand what he seeks,” he says.

Physically speaking. And in practice, what should the reopening be like? There are still many doubts. “Customers will have to stay further away from each other, which changes the decoration, style and size of the salons”, says Carla Pernambuco, from Carlota.

The ideas in general range from the use of disposable or digital menus, by means of QR Code, to the installation of screens between the tables, a restricted number of customers per shift and measures that make the houses more airy.

It is also unclear how waiters and the rest of the team will be able to be more protected, but it will be permanent concerns from now on, as will food safety and hygiene, which will become part of the consumer experience, in the opinion of Benny Goldenberg, partner of Paola Carosella at Arturito and La Guapa. “The consumer will be much more aware of this from now on.”

Benny, who is also a partner at Mangiare, believes that the sector will be greatly impacted and the ability to adapt can make a difference. “It has to do with management. It’s not just going through the crisis, but how you’re going to get out on the other side,” he says. “The important thing is to understand the scenario as soon as possible and adapt to it.”

He hopes that the gradual reopening of European countries, such as Italy and France, will give some idea of ​​the way forward here as well. “Delivery, of course, is not a solution, it is saturated. We will see how restaurants will react outside to see if it works for us.”

Thiago Bañares, Tan Tan’s chef, is following the reopening of establishments in Asia and believes that now should be a chance to exercise creativity, to find new ways out of new problems that will arise. “We will have to accept that the current business model is going to die, but there will be people left with good ideas.”

In the accounts of the Brazilian Association of Bars and Restaurants (Abrasel) up to 40% of businesses across the country may close their doors and 2.4 million professionals may lose their jobs. Almost a war scenario, compares Julio Raw, from Z Delhi. “But it is a unique opportunity that a war and now this disease brings change, for each one to keep what is most important to them.”

WHAT THEY THINK

“It will be time to use creativity and transform chayote into caviar”

Manu Buffara, CHEF DO MANU

“A lot of people are starting to cook now and discovering that it is important for health”

Dan Barber, CHEF OF BLUE HILLS AND BLUE HILLS AT STONE BARNS

“Maybe people will think better about their consumption habits and from then on they will ask questions that provoke a change”

Cafira Foz, CHEF DO FITÓ

“We must be more local than ever and support the farmer, the fisherman, the cheese producer”

Jorge Vallejo, CHEF DO QUINTONIL

“Anyone who thinks that a restaurant is pasta, meat, seafood is mistaken. It is a place of restoration, as important in a moment as it is now”

Rodrigo Oliveira, CHEF DO MOCOTÓ AND BALAIO IMS

