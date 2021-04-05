Chef Yisus very sexy raised temperature with two dancers in ‘Mira Quien Baila All Stars’



Chef Yisus in ‘Look Who Dances All Stars’.

Photo: Univision / Univision

Chef Yisus Díaz very sexy raised temperature with two dancers on the dance floor ‘Look Who Dances All Stars’, reaching the semi-final, which will be next Sunday at 8/7 PM Central on Univision.

Yisus, who has shown week after week to excel in dance and technique, was challenged this Sunday to do a double step. To the rhythm of ‘Bulería’, the song made famous by David Bisbal, Yisus impressed his teammates and the jury composed of Dayanara Torres, Paty Manterola, Casper Smart and tonight’s guest, Pedro Moreno.

But if the dance was liked, when the return of the same played what brought tears of emotion when Yisus confirmed that, every time he is on the track, he feels the presence of his mother, with whom he imagines himself dancing, and took the opportunity to thank the entire team for their support in these weeks, as he assured that without them and without their complicity, he would not have been able to live this painful process of the death of the woman who gave him the life.

The most emotional was Dayanara, who could not contain her tears and told him that he understood perfectly. Is that we remember that when Torres participated in ‘Mira Quien Baila’ and won, his father passed away.

Already next Sunday will be the semi-final of the reality of Sundays of Univision, and who managed to reach this instance together with Yisus are La Bronca, Lindsay Casinelli, Aleyda Ortiz and Roberto Hernández.

RELIVE CHEF YISUS’S DANCE: