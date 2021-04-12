Chef Yisus moved everyone in ‘Look Who Baila All Stars’ dancing in tribute to his mother



Chef Yisus

Photo: Chef Yisus / Courtesy

This Sunday night Chef Yisus moved everyone in ‘Mira Quien Baila All Stars’ dancing in tribute to his mother, Doña Gloria, who passed away just over a month ago, and whose dream was to see his son on the Univision reality track.

To the rhythm of an adage, with the theme ‘You are the love of my life’ by Maluma, Yisus came out on the track of ‘Look Who Dances’ with emotion on the surface, pain in his heart and discipline in technique that, as the strict judge, Casper Smart, said, he did not neglect at any time.

That was how he flew down the floor with his dancer as if in truth, as he says himself every time he has a new challenge, his mother will dance with him…

The emotion was rising second by second, but the end was what ended up disarming everyone, when a huge screen appeared one of the last photos that Yisus and his mom took and the beloved chef of ‘Despierta América’ stood in front of what today means the love and pain of his life.

Dayanara Torres, Paty Manterola, Casper, his companions, the dancers and even Chiquinquirá Delgado and Borja Voces applauded him standing with tears in their eyes for which it was, without a doubt, the most emotional moment of the entire season.

Yisus, who at all times tried to stand, could not help crying either, so after saying that everyone was negative for COVID-19, Chiqui came to hug him to tell him that he was sure that his mother was very proud of what she had just done.

Once again, Yisus asked for a moment to thank the support of each of the members that make up the reality team, as he assured that without everything that they give him daily it would have been impossible for him to live this painful moment.

“When the years weigh on us and our legs do not walk, our eyes close and our skin no longer stretches, when the only thing that weighs will be what we did in life … You did so much in life, that you never leftYisus wrote on his social networks after the emotional moment accompanying him with the following photos.

Beyond this very special moment, without a doubt the chef of ‘Despierta América’ showed how week after week he grew in his dance, letting go, learning the techniques and overcoming himself, something that led him to go to the final with Aleyda Ortiz, La Bronca and Roberto Hernández.

The final of ‘Mira Quien Baila All Stars’ will be this coming Sunday, April 18 at 8/7 PM Central on Univision and it will have one or two winners depending, why? Because although this season the winner will be chosen by the jury, the public will vote for their favorite.

LOOK HERE CHEF YISUS’S DANCE IN TRIBUTE TO HIS MOTHER: