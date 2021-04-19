Chef Yisus is the winner of ‘Look Who Dances All Stars’ 2021



Chef Yisus Díaz wins ‘Look Who Baila All Stars’.

Chef Yisus Díaz is the winner of ‘Look Who Baila All Stars’ 2021… By the vote of the three judges, Dayanara Torres, Paty Manterola and Casper Smart the chef of ‘Despierta América’ won the triumph, the one he had promised his mother days before he died.

The There were four finalists: Aleyda Ortiz, La Bronca, Roberto Hernández and Yisus… the night began when each one chose a dance done by another of their teammates within the season to improve it.

Conducted by Chiquinquirá Delgado and Borja Voces, who, as the Spanish journalist told us, also danced, the night was filled with fun, tears, emotion and a lot of spirit of improvement.

Like his own Mentor and co-host, Toni Costa, told us in an exclusive interview, this season it would be known that the dance was going to be somewhat calmer than the previous 9 seasons.

However, the judges, Dayanara Torres, Paty Manterola and Casper Smart, were surprised by the evolution to pure discipline and dedication of each of the talents that went through this new season.

One of the most sensual in the first round was starred by the winner Yisus, who danced the rumba that Víctor González had performed in the past, and surprised not only with how sexy, with his performance but also He even almost kisses with his partner!

After this round, the dances began for those who had prepared to conquer the judges. Roberto started with a cha-cha-cha. La Bronca followed with a samba. Yisus with a tango. And the final dance was for Aleyda, who was moved by the message of the song about an abused woman, something that she has confessed to being a victim in the past.

The time to meet the winners had come, and they began by the four finalist who was La Bronca, who thanked him because he assured that he had never imagined dancing, much less reaching the final.

The third place went to Roberto HernándezSomeone who in the first finery was highly criticized for his dance, but week after week he was surpassing himself and showing that, if he shed his fears, he could go far.

The winner’s name was already on the envelope and, while Aleyda and Yisus held hands, in unison and loudly, Chiqui and Borja shouted: “The winner of ‘Mira Quien Baila All Stars’ is Chef Yisus”…

Looking at the sky, as a clear sign that he dedicated it to his mother, Yisus lost himself in an eternal embrace with Aleyda, who took second place.

“More than grateful, grateful to be able to live this experience, to be able to dance with my mother in each gala, she asked me at her departure that she wanted to see me dance… They stay inside my heart forever, it is an experience that I will never forget… There is no virus that is valid with love, with friendship ”, he said Yisus with a broken voice and with his check for 30 thousand dollars for the foundation ‘Niños For Kids’ for which he danced.