In these times of confinement and social isolation, nothing better than paying special attention to a more balanced and healthy diet. Eating better is good for physical and mental health, helps fight heart disease, diabetes and increases cholesterol levels, considered risk factors for Covid-19.

Chef Ricardo Barreira, who heads the kitchens at Restaurante Vila Paraíso and Padoca do Vila, hints at a healthy and light recipe: quinoa and pumpkin kibbeh, which can be served with a green leaf salad as an accompaniment.

INGREDIENTS

Onion – 4 units

Cooked quinoa – 800 grams

Cooked pumpkin – 450 grams

Crispy seeds – 2 small spoons

Butter – 2 small spoons

Roasted Mushrooms – 130 grams

Sage – 1 small spoon

Salt – to taste

Pepper – to taste

METHOD OF PREPARATION

Melt the butter in the pan, add the caramelized onions and the sage and sauté until the sage gives off an aroma.

Add the quinoa and pumpkin, stir until hot.

Finally, add the mushrooms and the crunchy seeds and continue stirring. Then, adjust the salt and pepper.

(The onion needs to be caramelized to be used in the recipe. Cut in half and then into strips. In a frying pan over the plate in the coldest corner, add 1 small glass of olive oil and then the onions. Stir slowly until caramelized)

