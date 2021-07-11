Chef José Andrés gets wet like few times and responds to Alberto Garzón in full controversy

Chef José Andrés in ‘la Sexta Noche’. (Photo: LASEXTA)

Chef José Andrés, brand new winner of the Princess of Asturias Award for Concord, spoke at laSexta Noche about Alberto Garzón’s controversial campaign to reduce meat consumption.

The Minister of Consumption presented a few days ago a proposal in which he recommended that citizens limit the intake of meat products and thus favor environmental sustainability.

The prestigious chef has indicated that he is going to maintain his spirit of harmony in his response and has indicated that Garzón has achieved something unthinkable: to agree left and right for once in a long time.

José Andrés has lost 30 kilos in the last year and has highlighted the importance of having good health: “What Minister Garzón wanted to say is ‘we have to be healthier’ but you cannot run a campaign denigrating an industry that it generates a lot of employment, a lot of wealth and it exports a lot ”.

″ Do you want a healthier Spain? We are going to help sell more fruit, so that the children in the schools eat more vegetables. We are going to speak in a positive tone. We always need to speak in a creative tone. In a tone of saying ‘together we can improve the health of Spaniards’ and not saying ‘the meat industry is the problem of everything’ ”, he continued.

For the chef, Garzón’s intention with the campaign “was correct” but “the way he has tried to do it has not been”. Finally, he pointed out that he likes meat but the “best quality” and with the certainty that the meat industry is being supported. He has also stated that it is necessary to support farmers and follow the Mediterranean diet.

“It is not necessary to attack those gentlemen who work in the fields every day to bring us chicken, pork and, of course, a good red meat to the table”, he has sentenced.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

