Chef James supports Toni Costa, after his hard separation with Adamari López



Toni Costa and Adamari López.

Toni Costa like Adamari Lopez confirmed their separation through social networks. Many are the celebrities who have sent messages of support and affection to both parties during these hard and dark moments. One who has been giving all his support to Toni through messages is the famous Chef James, who was one of Adamari’s close friends on the now-defunct Un Nuevo Día program.

Today the ex of the Puerto Rican wrote on Instagram: “Happy Tuesday and God bless you! Thanks”. Before these words you can also read those of James Tahann: “Come on dad !!!! With all, ”he said.

When Toni announced his trip to California to provide more of his Zumba classes, James Tahann also appeared to motivate him: “The toughest!”. Faced with these insistent messages of support and affection, Toni has also reacted, of course her message was very general and not directed at anyone in particular: “I am truly grateful for all your comments, messages and advice that help me grow and enrich my life. soul! I love you very much and I fall short! ”.

James Tahhan also appeared to support him when he announced his separation with Adamari López. “A lot of strength, dad,” the famous former Telemundo chef told him. There also appeared messages from Héctor Sandarti: “My wishes for the three of them is that this difficult stage strengthens their spirits and everything is for the good of all. I send you a hug friend! ”, And from Sherlyn:“ I love you so much Tony I know this will happen and we will see you again happy as the beautiful family that you are ”.

Many celebrities at this time still hoped for reconciliation between them, and it is that Toni words invited us to think this. Now, no one knows exactly what the future holds.

