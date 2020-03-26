Chef Floyd Cardoz, from Top Chef Masters lost his life to Coronavirus | AP

It transpired that Floyd Cardoz member of the competition “Top Chef Masters”Lost his life due to complications from coronavirus.

The unfortunate News circulated during the course of this Wednesday, March 25, when his company confirmed the news

The Chef The 59-year-old who won the competition also operated successful restaurants in India and NY.

Cardoz, who stood out for his work in the kitchen and altruistic activities would have traveled from Mumbai to New York via Frankfurt, Germany on March 8, however, a week ago he entered the Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair, New Jersey after presenting a fever, subsequently testing positive for Covid-19says the letter.

You may be interested Coronavirus destroys Ricardo Montaner after snatching a loved one

A great career in the kitchen

He met at the time of his departure, was a partner at Bombay Sweet Shop, O Pedro and The Bombay Canteen in India.

The Chef American Indian partnered with the famous Union restaurateur Danny Meyer’s Union Square Hospitality Group to open Tabla in 1997. The establishment in Manhattan It was praised by critics. It closed in 2010.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

In 2011, Cardoz competed and won the third season of “Top Chef Masters”And donated his $ 110,000 award to the Young Scientist Cancer Research Fund at Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

In addition to Table, Cardoz and Meyer teamed up in 2012 at North End Grill, a Battery Park City area favorite restaurant in Manhattan until it closed in 2018. He also partnered with Sameer Seth and Yash Bhanage at Hunger Inc. Hospitality in 2015.

They point out, he carried a great mission with him, as he was committed to making the food industry more sustainable. foods, he began his training in his native Bombay. He then moved to Switzerland, where he honed his skills for French, Italian, and Indian cuisine, before moving to NY.

You can also read Prince Charles of England tests positive for coronavirus

It is worth mentioning that Cardoz, was also nominated four times for the Prize James Beard. He wrote two cookbooks, “Once Spice, Two Spice” and “Flavorwalla,” and in 2008 launched a line of ready-to-cook dishes in collaboration with the online supermarket Fresh Direct.

.