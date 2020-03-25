Floyd Cardoz was born in Bombay, India, but moved to New York to work in a restaurant. He published his symptoms on social networks.

The renowned chef, Floyd Cardoz, 59, winner of the reality show Top Chef Masters, died this Wednesday at the Mountainside Medical Center in New Jersey, as a consequence of the cornonavirus.

According to information from the People magazine portal, Cardoz entered the hospital with high fever and, after testing the COVID-19, she tested positive. In a message he posted on his social media, the chef had written that he sought medical help as a “precautionary measure“

After the publication of the message, Cardoz wrote another text where he said: “Sincere apologies to everyone. I am sorry for causing undue panic in my previous post. I felt feverish and, therefore, as a precautionary measure, I was admitted to the New York hospital, “adding that” I was very anxious about my state of health. “

Floyd Cardoz was born in Bombay, India, but she moved to New York to work in a restaurant. He became famous as a cook, after working in an iconic Manhattan location.

Cardoz participated in the 2011 season of the popular Top Chef Masters program, which he won.