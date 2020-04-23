Chef Benito criticizes and mocks Anahí for his enfrijoladas | Instagram

The MasterChef Mexico judge, Chef Benito, did not hesitate to give his great criticism to the actress Anahí after sharing and viralizing her enfrijoladas for her strange recipe.

Chef Benito Molina is recognized and famous for his participation as a judge in the cooking reality show “MasterChef México” and is one of the most important in the field of gastronomy in Mexico.

In the last days the word “Enfrijoladas“It has been in the trends of Mexico, because Anahí had made a video where he gives a somewhat strange recipe that undoubtedly made millions of people have a good time.

The video was made viral in just a few hours because of the way the artist prepared her dish.

After the controversy It was generated, many celebrities in addition to Internet users commented on it, as well as chef Benito Molina.

It was through the official account of twitter of the chef who gave his critics to the peculiar dish that the former RBD member prepared at the time.

I think I need a mezcal. Do not stain basil, tofu, nopal torillas. @ Anahí, bravo ”, commented Molina.

Of course many would think he was going to be upset, as he is known for being very demanding with the dishes, he is a very lasts with his criticism, sarcastic and you’re not afraid to even throw away dishes you don’t like.

Anahí did not hesitate to answer him, so he also took the opportunity to tell him that it is his big fan, something that must have been something really beautiful that he commented on.

I am a fan of chef Benito and his wife. I loved your show, did I abuse the tofu right? Well, in my defense, I was pregnant, “wrote the actress.

That’s how they started having a kind of conversation In the same publication, they even offered cooking classes and could help her.

