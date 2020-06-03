Cheese is a product of high nutritional density that provides proteins of high biological value, such as carbohydrates (mainly in the form of lactose), healthy fats, vitamins and minerals, including calcium, magnesium, phosphorous and zinc.

In this regard, Arturo Sepúlveda, marketing manager of the Livestock Unit of MSD Animal Health in Mexico, commented that this food has more than two thousand types around the world and in the country it is estimated that there are around 20 varieties.

It should be noted that its styles and flavors are the result of different levels of cream in the milk, variations in the curing time, as well as various treatments in its process and according to the specialist, Mexicans consume between 2.1 and 6 kg of cheese a year.

“The Mexican consumer has a preference for fresh cheeses, with a mild flavor and affordable prices. While the market for imported premium cheeses is more limited, mainly due to its more intense flavor and a high cost, “said Sepúlveda.

As for national consumption, it is divided by region, for example, in the north of the country they have a greater predilection for chihuahua, asadero, oaxaca and yellow cheese. In the west, mainly Jalisco, panela, adobera and cream cheese are consumed; in the Valley of Mexico, fresh cheese, oaxaca and panela stand out.

On the other hand, the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) calculates that an average Mexican household allocates 29.4% of its spending to the purchase of food, beverages and tobacco; Of this total, 9.52% corresponds to the purchase of dairy products, of which 24% is for cheese consumption.

Cheese production is carried out mainly in the dairy entities of Jalisco, Guanajuato, Chihuahua and Chiapas. Those that are mainly produced are fresh (79.2 t), double cream (67.5 t) and panela (48.9 t), adding up to a total national cheese production of approximately 250 thousand tons per year, with a market value higher than 21 billion pesos.

“Our country consolidates year after year as one of the most important cheese producers in Latin America. Currently we are in third place in the region as the nation with the highest production, while worldwide we are in tenth place, “added the specialist.

Finally, Sepúlveda stresses that the quality, safety, taste and nutritional value of the cheese are closely related to the process of making and origin of the milk, which is why, to guarantee them, it is necessary to take into account the application of adequate hygiene measures. , as well as comprehensive health and wellness care for dairy cattle.

