Checo Pérez’s victory after two race starts

Unexpected podium in Baku, with the win for Checo Pérez, his second in F1, a second place for Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) and the third for Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri). In fourth position was the poleman Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), followed by Lando Norris (McLaren), Fernando Alonso (Alpine) was sixth, Yuki Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri), Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) was eighth, and they also finished in the points: Daniel Ricciardo and Kimi Raikkonen.

Two main actors were missing: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) and Max Verstappen (Red Bull). The first of them went straight on the second of the race starts and the second suffered a puncture with 4 laps to go when he was leading. This accident by the Red Bull driver caused the interruption of the race, and the second was made with only two laps.

On the grid there was a change regarding qualification: Lando norris (McLaren) who qualified sixth after Sainz, fell 3 positions and started ninth. In qualifying he did not go to the pits during one of the red flag periods. Charles Leclerc started from pole with Lewis Hamilton next to him in the front row. Sainz occupied the third row with his 5th position, while Fernando Alonso advanced a place -from 9th to 8th- thanks to the suspension of Norris. As to tires is concerned, the vast majority started with the Pirelli soft compound, only 3 pilots did it with the medium -the Williams and Latifi- and 1 with the soft -Stroll.

In the exit Leclerc was able to maintain his pole, followed by Hamilton and Verstappen, while Pérez climbed two positions –from 6th to 4th-, followed by Gasly, Sainz –she lost one position and was 6th- and Alonso won one position -from 8th to 4th. 7th. In the second lap of the race, Hamilton overtook Leclerc and placed first. Leclerc later acknowledged that a fallen tree limb was found on the track at Turn 15, and that in trying to avoid it, Hamilton overtook him. Verstappen began to get dangerously close to Leclerc until on lap 6 he overtook him, and from behind, Tsunoda overtook Alonso, which dropped to 8th position. A twist later Pérez was placed in front of Leclerc, was already third after Hamilton and Verstappen. Alonso and Norris pitted and they switched from soft tires to a hard set, both slipping down to 16th and 17th positions respectively.

Lewis Hamilton overtook Charles Leclerc and became the new race leader

On lap 9 Leclerc pitted, at the same time that Tsunoda, and the Ferrari one placed tenth, between Stroll and Raikkonen. One twist later, it was Sainz the one who made his pit stop and placed eleventh, but when he came out on the track, on cold tires, he had to take the loophole at Turn 8 and dropped to 15th. Hamilton pitted and made a slow stop, because there was a lot of traffic in the pit lane, and a turn after Verstappen, who also entered, managed to exit ahead of him. The same did Pérez after making his stop. The Red Bulls had overtaken Hamilton. Leading was Vettel, who had not pitted yet, with Verstappen, Pérez and Hamilton behind. Vettel -1º on soft- and Stroll -5º on hard- were the only ones who had not made their mandatory change of tires. Finally Vettel entered the pits (lap 18) and dropped to seventh place. Verstappen was leading the race again followed by his teammate Pérez, who was doing a great teamwork by holding on to Hamilton (3rd). Behind in fourth position, Lance Stroll, who came out on hard tires, did not need to stop yet. Following the Aston Martin driver: Gasly, Leclerc, Vettel, Tsunoda, Norris, Bottas, Ricciardo, Alonso 12º and Sainz 14º very close to Giovinazzi.

Carlos Sainz spin after his entry into the pits with cold hard tires

On lap 22, Carlos Sainz was able to overcome Antonio Giovinazzi and he placed 13th behind Fernando Alonso, 3.4 seconds behind the Alpine rider, who was approaching lap by lap. At the top positions, Pérez and Verstappen set fast laps, moving away from Hamilton, who was already more than 6 seconds behind Verstappen and almost 3 seconds behind Pérez. The Red Bulls were at a faster pace than Hamilton’s Mercedes, while Bottas was 10th behind Norris (9th).

TO mid-career (Lap 26) Verstappen was even more of the leader, more than 5 seconds behind his teammate Checo Pérez, with Hamilton third 2.5 seconds behind the Mexican, while Stroll still did not enter the pits to change his tires, since he was the only one who took the start with the hard compound, the one chosen by the rest in his pit stop. Behind, Sainz was able to overtake Alonso and he was already 12th, although he had Ricciardo away – 10 seconds away.

Carlos Sainz overtook Giovinazzi and placed 13th

On lap 30, Lance Stroll suffered a spectacular accident, the safety car and they closed the pit lane, since the Aston Martin was very close to the entrance of it. He was the only rider who had held the hard tires for 29 laps, and his left rear burst on the straight. Three turns later the pit lane was opened, and they entered to put another set of tires: Alonso, Giovinazzi, Russell and Schumacher. Alonso was the only one who rode the softs, to attack to the end.

Lance Stroll accident after suffering a puncture

On lap 35 the race was relaunched, Vettel overtook Leclerc and climbed to 5th place, Sainz climbed to 9th -was 7th- and Alonso to 11th -was 14th-, taking advantage of his new soft tires. A turn later, Vettel also overtook Gasly, he was already fourth behind Verstappen, Pérez and Hamilton. Verstappen had a great pace, setting the fastest laps one after another, moving away from Pérez, who was still holding Hamilton behind him, while Sainz was still 9th ​​and Alonso 11th, close to Ricciardo.

4 laps from the end, Max Verstappen, who was leading the race without problems, blew out the left rear tire –The same as Stroll a few turns earlier. He said goodbye to the race when he had victory in his hand. Was launched on safety car and shortly after the red flag, when there were only two laps to go. All the cars went to the pit lane. The question was: was the race going to resume or not? Until the FIA ​​announced that at 6:10 p.m. (local time) it would resume.

Max Verstappen blew out a tire while leading the race with 4 laps remaining

Max verstappen was very angry

The start was stopped, from the starting grid. Pérez started first followed by Hamilton, Vettel, Gasly, Leclerc, Tsunoda, Norris, Sainz 8th, Ricciardo, Alonso 10th, Raikkonen, Giovinazzi, Bottas, Russell, Schumacher and Mazepin. But Hamilton went straight, made an incredible mistake, which placed him at the end of the peloton. Recognized that the brakes were overheated. Leclerc overtook Gasly, he was already third, but Gasly overtook him again and stayed fourth. Behind, Alonso had an impressive pace and placed sixth, with Sainz eighth.

Pérez crossed the finish line first followed by Vettel and Gasly, the three pilots who took the podium, followed by Leclerc, Norris, Alonso, Tsunoda, Sasinz, Ricciardo, Raikkonen …

Race classification:

1 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 51 2 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 51 1,385 1,385 3 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 51 2,762 1,377 4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 51 3,828 1,066 5 Lando Norris McLaren 51 4,754 0.926 6 Fernando Alonso Alpine 51 6,382 1,628 7 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 51 6,624 0.242 8 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 51 7,709 1,085 9 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 51 8,874 1,165 10 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 51 9,576 0.702 11 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 51 10,254 0.678 12 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 51 11,264 1,010 13 Mick Schumacher Haas 51 14 .241 2,977 14 Nikita Mazepin Haas 51 14,315 0.074 15 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 51 17,668 3,353 16 Nicholas Latifi Williams 51 42,379 24,711 17 George Russell Williams 48 18 Max Verstappen Red Bull 45V- Lance Stroll Aston Martin 29V- Esteban Ocon Alpine 3V Puncture