‘Checo’ Pérez with a special helmet for Austria

MEXICO CITY.

Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez will wear a special helmet for his first race with Red bull in Austria, which takes place this week, the eighth date of the season of the F1.

“It is incredible. We did as a skin effect to make it a bit Austrian. Mexico’s flag up… that we win these two races with this helmet ”, mentioned the man from Guadalajara.

Also, the helmet carries the legend that serves as a banner for the Mexican: “Never give up.”

Red Bull has won the last three Grands Prix, where it is positioned as the leader of the Constructors’ World Cup

For its part, ‘Checo’ is third in the Drivers’ World Championship, where his teammate Max Verstappen is the leader, followed by Lewis Hamilton.

