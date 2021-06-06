‘Checo’ Pérez wins the Azerbaijan GP | Excelsior

BAKU

The Mexican Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez won the Azerbaijan Grand Prix this Sunday Formula 1 race after a chaotic race on the Baku street circuit, signing his first victory with the Red Bull team.

‘Checo’ Pérez beat German Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) and Frenchman Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri), who completed the podium in a race in which the two top contenders for the world title, the Dutchman Max Verstappen (Red Bull) and the British Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) failed to score. .

Victim of what seemed like a tire problem, Verstappen lost control of his car with five laps remaining and collided with the security barriers. The Dutchman was able to get out of the vehicle without problems, but had to leave.

After a half hour break to clean up the debris, the race resumed and Pérez achieved the victory. “I’m very happy today, normally Baku is a bit of a crazy race and I feel sorry for Max,” said the Mexican.

He deserved to win today and it would have been very good for the team to finish first and second, although the win is a fantastic result, “added Pérez, whose love story with the Azerbaijani GP continues to grow, having achieved two third places with Force India, in 2016 and 2018.

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), who had achieved pole position, finished fifth, while Hamilton was 15th, out of the points.

