‘Checo’ Pérez stroked the podium in Austria, Verstappen triumphs

MEXICO CITY.

The Mexican pilot Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez (Red Bull) stayed very close to getting on the podium for the third consecutive race, but finished in fourth place on the Austrian Grand Prix; while your teammate, Dutchman Max Verstappen was the winner of the test and is established as the leader of the championship.

‘Czech’ He started in fourth position on the grid with the soft compound on his tires and after 10 laps he reached third place, beating the British with a great maneuver Lando norris (McLaren), however, a bad pit stop cost him to lag behind and be overtaken by the Finn Valteri Bottas (Mercedes).

At the end of the race, the Guadalajara driver He changed his tires again, from hard to medium and thus cut a lot of distance compared to the Finn, approaching third position on the last lap, but the Mercedes steering wheel managed to retain its seat in an almost miraculous way for half a second, despite the wear of your tires.

The proof was dominated from start to finish by Dutchman Max Verstappen, who left Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) in second place, without the possibility of being able to dispute the victory in the Austrian circuit and in this way he established himself as the leader of the drivers’ championship.

With these results, Verstappen continues to lead the championship with 156 points, followed by the champion Hamilton with 138 units Y ‘Checo’ Pérez in third position with his 96 points.

The Driver of the Day award went to Frenchman Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), who recovered positions from the bottom and managed to place in seventh place.

elf

