The Mexican Checo Pérez will appear on the cover of a video game about Formula 1 (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

The pilot Sergio “Checo” Pérez is one of the Mexican figures most recognized in recent years, along with boxer Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez and footballer Javier “Chicharito” Hernández. Therefore, it is recurring to see your image in advertisements or at various events.

On this occasion, Racing Point team driver will appear on the cover of the official Formula 1 video game of the year 2020. Checo will be together with the Spanish Carlos Sainz, member of the Reanult team, on the cover of the game for the edition of Mexico and Spain.

In the edition for UK and International will be the current champion, Lewis Hamilton of the Mercedes team, and Sebastian Vettel Ferrari. Furthermore, for Australia and Poland will be Kimi raikkonen Alfa Romeo and Daniel Ricciardo from Renault.

The Mexican pilot will be on the cover along with the Spanish Carlos Sainz, member of the Reanult team (Photo: Formula 1 game)

Charles Leclerc Ferrari and Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing will be the cover for the video game of France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Italy and Japan. Also, the motorsport legend, the German Michael Schumacher, will be alone in the edition Deluxe, this one to celebrate the seventieth anniversary of Formula 1.

“As big F1 fans, We continue to innovate and develop game modes that bring players even closer to real-world sport. ”Lee Mather, director of the F1 Franchise Game in Codies, said in a statement.

In this edition of 2020, see the Zandvoort Circuit, which was postponed by the coronavirus. The track of the Dutch Grand Prix It is included after its return to the official Formula 1 calendar.

German Michael Schumacher will be alone in the Deluxe edition (Photo: Formula 1 game)

“The team has done an amazing job recreating all aspects of the circuit. The final corner of the bench that heads into the long straight is something that players will enjoy, ”said Lee Mather.

‘F1 2020’ promises to be our largest and most innovative title to date

The game will go on sale on July 10, 2020. It will be available for the PlayStation 4, as well as for Xbox One, including Xbox One X, Windows PC and Google Stadia.

Sergio, a motorsport star

Checo Pérez appears on the cover of the gazette specialized in motorsports, AutoSport (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

This is not the first time in the year that Checo Pérez appears on a cover. This Tuesday, the Aztec pilot surprised to be the cover of the gazette specialized in motorsport: AutoSport.

The publication highlights Racing Point as the “best small team” on the circuit, in addition to pointing out a possibility that they can win championships in the 2020 season. In addition, Pérez indicated that after signing his new contract, which expires until the end of the 2022 campaign, he feels backed by the managers.

“I am proud of what I have accomplished with the machinery I have had in my career. I don’t think it’s close to finishing. I’m still very young, I’m only 30 years old. But now I have a long-term contract and I really can’t think much more than that, “he told the magazine.

He also discussed the relationship with his teammate, Lance, who is the team owner’s son. “I get along very well with Lance, a lot. I got along well with all my teammates, in F1 or in the past. But it is important that we respect each other, share things, to try to push the team forward, “he said.

