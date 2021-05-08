Checo Pérez explained the bodily ailments he dealt with in qualifying for the Spanish GP

The classification of the Grand Prix of Spain was more complicated than the account for the Mexican driver Sergio “Checo” Pérez, who expected to start at least from the third row and failed. The man from Guadalajara finished eighth place and will try to come back to aspire to a position similar to that achieved in Portugal.

The Red Bull pilot comes from being fourth in the Portuguese GP and in Spain he will start in the fourth row, behind Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren).

“I made a mistake on my first attempt in Q3 and in the end I couldn’t qualify higher than eighth place. But the race is tomorrow (Sunday) and we will see what happens ”, said Checo after the spin he made in his RB16B on the track.

Also, in the qualy of Montmeló he began to feel ill and this ended up playing against him for an optimal performance.

The Mexican rider comes from fourth in the Portuguese GP / Getty Images

“During qualifying I started to feel a bit bad, a bit weak. He had a problem with his left shoulder and everything got worse. I didn’t feel 100 percent and it was difficult. I’ve been with the team’s doctors and now I’m looking forward to resting and coming back for tomorrow. I think it is a momentary problem that should not affect at all, “he added to the media.

All this compendium of situations left him without dissatisfaction, but with the feeling of obtaining the points this Sunday in the fourth race of the year in Formula 1.

“It was a little weakness in general, a little muscle pain, it brought me other problems. I couldn’t be one hundred percent in qualifying ”, he concluded.

