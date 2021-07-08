‘Checo’ Pérez doesn’t feel like a superstar

MEXICO CITY

Through his official YouTube channel, Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez held a talk with some of his followers who had the opportunity to ask a question to the Mexican driver who has just completed 200 races in Formula 1.

During the talk, some children “went on a pint” to enjoy with their parents the videoconference with the pilot from Guadalajara. One of the little ones questioned Sergio Pérez about the difficulty involved in changing teams.

The main challenge of changing teams was adaptation, it is like when you are in a school and suddenly change to another school. Adapting to new people to a different car and what I learned earlier today is useless, today I have to learn other things, “he said.

‘Checo’ revealed details of the crucial moments of the race he won in Baku, when a mistake by Lewis Hamilton in the final start allowed him to win his first Grand Prix with Red Bull.

I knew that the only thing I had to do well to win the race was to have a good start, then I decided to brake as late as possible to fight for the position and put more pressure on him and it worked, “he recalled.

Despite the fact that he is at his best in the highest category of motorsports, ‘Checo’ highlights the importance of “being grounded” and defines himself as a very normal guy.

I am very normal, like any other person, only that on Sundays I put on the suit and go around. But I understand that this is a profession and tomorrow I will have a normal life again. It is important to always be grounded and that in your day to day you do not feel that you are that superstar who gets in the car, “he said.

Sergio Pérez emphasized the importance of a balance between the professional and the family sphere, since he considers that enjoying moments with the family makes a better professional performance possible.

The engine of all is our families; It is important to maintain the balance of working enough but also being able to be with the family so that in your profession you can give 100% of yourself. It is a crucial part of any job, that outside of it, you have a life that fulfills you, that motivates you to continue learning, and I continue to improve yourself day by day, “he said.

