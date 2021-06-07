‘Checo’ Pérez celebrates the victory with his former team

MEXICO CITY.

The Mexican pilot Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez was invaded by emotion after claiming his first victory of the 2021 season in Formula 1 with the Red Bull team, after winning the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, which he did go cuddle with Aston Martin members, who shared with him in his previous team (Racing Point).

The Happiness was also part of the Aston Martin team, as German driver Sebastian Vettel took the podium in second place, being the first time that this new team managed to finish a Grand Prix within the first three places under its new name.

– RESPECT – Never forget where you come from… One of the postcards of the day: ‘Checo’ Pérez congratulating his former teammates, now from Aston Martin # F1xFOX pic.twitter.com/me4zAEWdYy – FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) June 6, 2021

The Aston Martin engineers and mechanics did not hesitate for a second to embrace the native of Jalisco after being the first place in the Baku Street Circuit.

What’s more, the first victory of ‘Checo’ in Formula 1 was precisely last season, when the team was still competing under the name of Racing Point, achieving a triumph in the Bahrain Grand Prix.

elf

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without first obtaining written permission and without including the link to the original text.