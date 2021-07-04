‘Checo’ Pérez apologizes to Charles Leclerc

MEXICO CITY.

The Mexican Formula 1 driver, Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez (Red Bull), regretted the result obtained in the Austrian Grand Prix and apologized to the French Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) for the couple of incidents they had on the track, which earned the native of Guadalajara two five-second penalties.

I’m very sorry to Charles (Leclerc) because I don’t run like that, but we were at the limit of the tires, the dirty air and the very hot brakes, ”wrote ‘Checo’ on his Twitter account.

Not the race I hope for our home race!

After the incident with Lando my race was very difficult.

I’m very sorry with Charles because that’s not the way I race, but we were on the limit of tires, dirty air and very hot brakes.

I will move on and come back stronger! #AustrianGP pic.twitter.com/1SdmiYggKG – Sergio Pérez (@SChecoPerez) July 4, 2021

After explaining the reasons that led to him being penalized at the Red Bull Ring circuit, The Mexican was emphatic in assuring that it was not the race he expected to have at the home of his current teamHowever, things got complicated from the start.

Not the result I expected for our home race! After the incident with Lando, my career was very difficult, ”shared the Mexican rider.

“I will keep going and come back stronger!”, sentenced ‘Checo’ Pérez, who this Sunday he celebrated his 200th Grand Prix as a Formula 1 driver, although he could not celebrate as he had planned.

For its part, the Red Bull team responded to the Jalisco’s publication with a “We know you will fight again at Silverstone, ‘Checo'”, through the same social network.

elf

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without first obtaining written permission and without including the link to the original text.