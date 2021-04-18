“Checo” Pérez apologizes and says he drove like an idiot



Sergó Perez says that he will come back stronger after the mistakes made at the Imola GP.

Photo: Mark Thompson / Getty Images

Mexican driver Sergio “Checo” Pérez missed a great opportunity at the Imola Grand Prix. His career is summarized in the radio statement to his team, the Red Bull Racing team: “Excuse me. Today I drove like an idiot. I ask you a thousand apologies“.

“Czech” Pérez started the Imola GP in position number two on the starting grid thanks to his terrific performance on Saturday, which became his best qualifying for a Formula 1 race in his history as a driver.

Checo Pérez achieved the best classification of his career in F1. It will start #ImolaGP on P2. In just his second competitive week with Red Bull, the Mexican achieved something that neither Gasly nor Albon did: qualify ahead of Max Verstappen (P3). What a start to the season. DELUSION. pic.twitter.com/W8WZkkyOI2 – Undefeated (@InvictosSomos) April 17, 2021

The Mexican was fighting the race, being in third place, but made two mistakes. The first, with a yellow flag and with a safety car on the track, beat two cars, so he was penalized for 10 seconds. This error was solved with good management and strategy.

The second mistake was impossible to recover to fight for the podium, because in the final stage of the race he made a mistake that took him off the track. Upon returning, It was located in position number 14, from which he could only go back two more squares and finish in the twelfth second behind the Spanish Fernando Alonso.

#ImolaGP Sergio Pérez’s mistake that relegated him to fourteenth position pic.twitter.com/lnIXCTgLHz – F1 + (@ F1plus_) April 18, 2021

At the end of the race, the Mexican apologized to the fans: “Very complicated for me. I lost behind the Safety Car, they penalized me. At the restart maybe I had a lot of wing, I touched the wet and lost the car. It was my mistake”.

“I will have to come back stronger, work very hard with the team. I’m sorry for them because they did a great job ”pic.twitter.com/fPJPOmwqot – Sergio Pérez (@SChecoPerez) April 18, 2021

Red Bull had everything to celebrate the first position in the constructors’ championship thanks to the triumph of Verstappen but the “Checo” was left out of the positions that grant points.