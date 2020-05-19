That they don’t stop coming because we don’t get tired! Yes, it makes us waaaay, but waaaaay live music is missing … We can’t deny that, but also These past few weeks we have been bombarded by some of the most incredible online concerts and performances.

We have seen jewels from The National, Radiohead, Prince and the Foo Fighters among many others. If you are reading this, surely you have had at least one concert. But do you know what is best of all? The concerts will not stop.

That is why, once again, At Full Volume, in conjunction with Sopitas.com, we put the batteries to put together a beautiful agenda with the best that the world of music has prepared in this coming week. Grab your schedule, open your cell phone calendar or set your mind to level 100 to learn these next dates, because luxury concerts are coming …

Concerts from May 18 to 25

Metallica – #MetallicaMondays – YouTube – 05/18/2020 – 7:00 pm

Christine and the Queens – Live – Facebook – 05/19/2020 – 4:30 pm

Alanis Morissette – Jaged Little Pill – YouTube – 05/19/2020 – 7:00 pm

Jason Mraz – La La La Livestream – YouTube – 05/20/2020 – 12:00 p.m.

Diplo – Live – Instagram – 05/21/2020 – 9:00 pm

Trópico en Casa – Rebolledo DJ Set – Instagram – 05/22/2020 – 10:00 pm

The 1975 – Listening Party – Website – 05/22/2020 – 1:00 pm

Snow Patrol – Live Sets Acoustic – Facebook – 05/23/2020 – 9:00 am

The Rolling Stones – Extra Licks – YouTube – 05/24/2020 – 2:00 pm

How did the eye look !? There is a lot of jewelry coming every day. Despite being locked up, there are not many excuses for not having a good time and being accompanied by the music of our favorite artists.

Over there we are excited – just like since the beginning of April – with the concert that Metallica is going to present, with the presentation of Rebolledo and with the closing of the gold of The Rolling Stones. What do you want to see yes or yes?

