Check the schedules of the second day of La Liga

Even with the uncertainty of whether the public will be able to attend (and how much) the first league games, the competition has already confirmed which will be the hours corresponding to the second day. Valencia CF will travel to Nuevo Los Cármenes to face Granada on Saturday 21 at 19:00. At the same time and day, Villarreal, current Europa League champion, will have to face the recently promoted Espanyol, in Barcelona. Elche will also act as a visitor, taking on Atlético de Madrid, on Sunday at 7:00 p.m. For its part, Levante UD will face Real Madrid, in the remodeled Ciutat de València, on Sunday at 10pm.

