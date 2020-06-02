Let’s see, let’s make a space for our peace of mind and emotional stability, even if it’s just a little while longer. And it is that this weekend was very solid in terms of news around the world, that if SpaceX and NASA arrived at the International Space Station after a failed take-off attempt, if the thing is on fire in the US due to protests over racism and abuse of authority – and this got heavy last night because Trump took shelter in a bunker of the same residence-, etc.

Or well, rather … let’s make a space of this 2020, because although this weekend was quite busy, in reality the whole year has been the same, and who better than music to relieve ourselves for a while? Already there we also saw that the concerts are slowly beginning to see the light in countries where the quarantine is already ‘lifting’, and we even witnessed the Coronavirus protective suit designed for concertsBut the reality is that there is still a little while before we can go to a live concert here in Mexico.

So while that happens, here we leave you the list of streaming concerts that our friends from At full volume were put together for this week. By the way, watch out for ‘Dear Class of 2020‘From YouTube, which will be a virtual‘ graduation ’that will bring together the platform’s inspiring leaders, celebrities and content creators. But here it is interesting because there will be speakers like Barack and Michelle Obama, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and even Malala Yousafzai, to see if they say something about the current situation in the neighboring country. (Click here if you want to see the full agenda for the week).

Concerts from June 1 to 7

Waxahatchee – Performing American Weekend –Noonchorus – 06/01 – 8:00 pm

Miley Cyrus – Bright Minded – Instagram – 06/03 – 1:30 pm

Whitney – Live – Noonchorus – 06/04 – 7:00 pm

Citibanamex Conecta – Virtual Festival – Website – 05 and 06/06 – All day

Dear Class of 2020 – Virtual Festival – YouTube – 06/06 – All day

Steel Panther – Concert To Save The World – Website – 06/07 – 4:00 pm

Train – Live – Website – 06/07 – 8:00 pm