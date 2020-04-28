So what? Don’t you know which series to watch or which book to read? Do you feel an emotional and existential emptiness due to the lack of live music in your life? Yes, we too, and it is that the mentioned coronavirus changed the life of all of us … but look, here we bring a break to all music lovers and concert lovers, because even if it is far away but this is that artists are offering concerts and shows via streaming are a real relief.

As we mentioned earlier, many national and international bands and artists have found a way to stay close to their fans in this quarantine.So here is the schedule of online concerts that At full volume and Sopitas.com they prepared for everyone. Get in touch because this week will be quite tasty.

Concerts from April 27 to May 3

Metallica – #MetallicaMondays – YouTube – 4/27/2020 – 7:00 p.m.

The Maccabees – Listening Party – Twitter – 04/29/2020 – 9:00 pm

Chromeo – Primavera Sound – YouTube – 04/29/2020 – All day

Radiohead – Livestreams – YouTube – Apr 30, 2020 – 6:00 PM

Pink Floyd – Live Concert – YouTube – 01/05/2020 – 11:00 am

Pixies – Live – YouTube – 05/01/2020 – All day

Nortec: Bostich + Fussible – Daily Live – Youtube – 02/05/2020 – 12:00 pm

John Mayer – Current Mood – Instagram – 03/05/2020 9:00 pm

How are you? If last week’s Metallica, John Mayer, and Pink floyd They were magnificent, this week the one from Chromeo and Pixies promises too much. Tune your throat so you can throw on the already famous “Chroomeeeooo oooooooh” John Mayer repeats this week, but beware because the Radiohead also sees that it will be of variety.

Here you can check the complete agenda

See on YouTube

