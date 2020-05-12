By now we all know by heart how streaming concerts work, right? In the absence of irreplaceable live music, we have been crazy about hunting any kind of online presentation that makes us temporarily feel the thrill of going to concerts.

The truth is that if we go into the musical experiences that the quarantine has left us, we cannot complain at all either. We have seen every footage released by our favorite bands we never thought to see. Strangely, we have been closer to our artists and witnessed the most incredible streaming concerts in history.

But since this seems to go on, it’s always good Have a concert schedule on hand to keep you within range of these performances. That is why here we leave you the jewels that are approaching these days, Starting from TODAY! By the way, check out Loud Volume if you want to see the full agenda.

Concerts from May 11 to 17

The National – Live Sessions – YouTube – 05/11/2020 – 4:00 pm

OneRepublic – Live Sets – Instagram – 05/11/2020 – 6:00 pm

Billie Eilish + Finneas – Grammy Museum – Website – 05/12/2020 – All day

NPR – Snarky Puppy – Tiny Desk – YouTube – 05/13/2020 – All day

Radiohead – Livestreams – YouTube – 05/14/2020 – 6:00 pm

BBC – Interpol – 6 Music Live Room –YouTube – 05/14/2020 – All day

King Crimson – Music For Quiet Moments – YouTube – 05/15/2020 – All day

Corona Capital – Special Chapter – YouTube – 05/16/2020 – 9:00 pm

Did you read all of thatoooo !? This week comes more struck out than ever. Around here we already set alarms so that not one escapes us. The National, as always, is sure to come out with a good surprise. Billie Eilish not to mention. But out there what really excites is seeing Thom Yorke and Paul Banks do their thing.

And by the way, friends, in the Special Chapter of the Corona Capital is going to be the Sopitas himself remembering the best moments that the festival has left in its first 10 years. NOT TO BE MISSED!

Here you can check the complete agenda

Watch on YouTube

