Check the full schedule of the Santander League 2021-2022

The Santander League He already has a schedule for the 2021-2022 season. This Wednesday the calendar raffle took place in the living room Luis Aragones of the Ciudad del Fútbol of Las Rozas in which the pairings have been established for the competition that will start on August 15 and end on May 22.

The draw, as has become customary in recent years, had certain conditions. For example, the days of the first round do not exactly coincide with those of the second; also the dates of the Classics and derbies are strategically distributed to meet television commitments and internationalization plans.

Alaves – Real Madrid, Barcelona – Real Sociedad and Celta – Atlético will be the clashes of the greats on the first day of the domestic championship. The Classics will be played on October 24 at the Camp Nou and on April 20 at the Bernabéu. The derbies will be on October 12 in white territory and on May 8 at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Check the Santander League calendar